Organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards are set to unveil the nominees for the 8th edition of the awards on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the Ibis Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement released in Lagos, Shina Philips, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards stated that organisers ‘will continue to abide by our core principles of transparency, credibility and integrity as we work assiduously to sustain the longest running football awards in the nation’s history’.

Philips noted that in spite of the harsh economic conditions in the country, organizers have remained focused on sustaining the awards in order to ensure that Nigerian footballers, administrators and officials are recognized, honoured and motivated as they continue to make sacrifices to enhance the nation’s football.

Meanwhile, the organisers have commended the Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation and other board members for taking the bold step of relieving Gernot Rohr of his duties after the Franco-German Coach fell short of Nigerians’ expectations.