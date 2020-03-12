Emma Jemegah

Organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards will on Tuesday name the nominees for the 7th edition of the awards.

The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips made this known in a statement released to the press in Lagos. He stated that after the votes are collated by SIAO Partners, it was customary to have a gathering of sports editors and journalists, where the names of those shortlisted for the awards would be released.

“Voting for the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by over 100 sports editors spread across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. All votes cast were collated and verified by an independent body before the list of nominees is announced at the press conference.”

Speaking further, he said: ‘The voting process for the 7th edition began on 2nd January 2020 and continued to the 23rd February 2020. We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria, who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football and encourage excellence in sports.” Since its inaugural edition in 2013, the Nigeria Pitch Awards had continued to set a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria.