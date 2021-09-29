The organisers of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards have concluded plans to honour the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick and former Super Eagles’ skipper, Daniel Amokachi at the eight edition of the awards tentatively slated to hold on March 26, 2022.

Shina Philips, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards disclosed at the luncheon with voters and the media in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him; “Major highlight of the Eighth Award Ceremony include the presentation of Special Achievement in Sports Award to her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, for her hosting of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s football tournament.

“She has become Africa’s champion for the advancement of the right of the girl child to social, economic and political development on the continent.

“The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, will be honoured with the Sportsmanship Award for his introduction of ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in the South-East and South-South.

“This peace move effectively doused tension between the Police and the citizens and ushered in a new wave of Police-Citizen Partnership in the fight against criminality in the region. Alkali is also a passionate supporter of sports as he demonstrated during the biennial Police Games in Awka in 2020.

“Others to be honoured are Daniel Amokachi who played a pivotal and historic role in Nigeria’s first World Cup appearance and Amaju Pinnick for his contributions to the advancement of Nigerian football and for his representation of the country at then highest level of world football.”

Meanwhile, the organisers have also informed that voting forms will be mailed to voters and collation will be done by SIAO Partners for the other categories of the awards.

