The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed its interest in hosting the 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad told the French radio station, RFI that Equatorial Guinea is also interested in hosting the event.

CAF is in a race to find a host for the finals after Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the hosting of the 12-team event last year.

Ahmad explained that a final decision would be made at its next executive committee meeting on 15 January.

“We’ve formally written to CAF about the interest to host the event,” NFF’s director of communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport.

“We are working on the bidding documents and we should get it over to CAF soon.”

The last major tournament played in the West African nation was the 2009 Under-17 World Cup, 10 years after the country hosted the under-20 version.

Defending champion, Nigeria had previously hosted and won the Women’s Nations Cup in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Officials believed it is the right time to host the women’s showpiece event one more time, with games potentially staged in Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo.