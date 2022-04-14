Nigeria and Mexico Football Federations have confirmed that their national teams will face off in a friendly on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The friendly between the Concacaf and CAF powerhouses are among four games lined up by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) as part of the MexTour 2022 summer games.

El Tri of Mexico thrashed the Super Eagles, made up largely of players in the Nigeria Professional Football League, 4-0 the last time the two teams met in a friendly, held in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.on July 3, 2021.

Overall, the two countries have faced off six times in the past, with Nigeria drawing four and losing twice, scoring six goals while conceded eleven.

Mexico got a tough World Cup draw group that includes Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Asian heavyweights Saudi Arabia.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will not be competing at the 2022 edition of the World Cup after they were eliminated in the playoff by Ghana via the away goal rule.