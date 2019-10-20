Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has pledged $12 million to Global Fund to strengthen the fight against malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other communicable diseases.

It said the increase in Nigeria’s pledge to the Global Fund was an indication that Nigeria was ready and committed to end TB, malaria and HIV epidemics.

Spokesperson, National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Toyin Aderibigbe, in statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, indicated that the pledge was made at the 6th replenishment conference of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), held in Lyon, France.

She said that, in total, $14.02 billion was realised from 23 implementing countries for use in next three years, to save 16 million lives by 2030 through health system strengthening, health security reinforcement via disease surveillance and tackling health inequities, including human rights and gender barriers, and also spur massive growth in domestic investment in health.

She said that Nigeria, expectedly, demonstrated its support and solidarity with the international community by making a financial pledge of $12 million (20% increase) to the Fund.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said that President Muhammadu Buhari, was committed to the cause of winning the war against HIV and other communicable diseases.

He said: “Every Nigerian has right to good health. We have a responsibility to ensure that basic right is available to all Nigerians. Government was committed to enhancing ownership and sustainability of the HIV/AIDS response.”

Executive Director of Global Fund, Peter Sands, said that shared commitment of partners and donors across the world led to the contribution of $14 billion to help save 16 million lives.

Executive Director, UNAIDS, Gunilla Carlsson, confirmed that Nigeria bears a huge burden of the global TB, malaria and HIV epidemics, and it is imperative that both domestic and international investments are urgently scaled up.

NACA Director General, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, said the increase in Nigeria’s pledge to the Global Fund was an indication that Nigeria is ready and committed to end its TB, malaria and HIV epidemics.

He said: “The continued funding for growing the National treatment and prevention programmes is vital for the sustainability of the AIDS response.”

He appealed to governors to equally commit to investing to end AIDS in Nigeria as a public health threat by 2030.