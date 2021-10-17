By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC) will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables into the Force.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CP Frank Mba, reads:

‘Candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal – www.policerecruitment.gov.ng – which will be opened from Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

‘Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October 2021 at designated centres across the country. Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.

‘The Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise.’

