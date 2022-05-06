Organisers of the historic 8th Okpekpe international 10km road race have been assured of adequate security coverage for the World Athletics Elite Label race scheduled to hold in Okpekpe, Edo state on Saturday May 28, 2022.

Zack Amodu, the race director reveals that the Nigeria Police has granted request by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the the race designated, through its label status as one of the leading road races around the world for a total security coverage of the event.

The Nigeria Police conveyed its approval via a letter dated March 24, 2022 and signed by CP Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff

‘The Okpekpe race organisers have always worked closely with the Nigeria Police to ensure the safety of our runners and spectators,’ said Amodu who revealed measures that have been mapped out to ensure safety of runners and spectators come May 28 in Okpekpe.

‘’Police and medical units will be stationed at the start and the finish line as well as along the race course. No spectators will be allowed in the immediate finish line area,’ he stated adding that runners will not be permitted to linger or wait for another runner in the finish line area.

‘’There will be a designated area for spectators to view the finish line as only runners, accredited race officials and medical personnel will be allowed within the start and finish areas,’ Amodu added.

‘’While we request that runners and spectators remain alert and report abandoned bags/suspicious object to race officials and EOD of the Nigeria police force, members of the the press will also be required to present Photo ID and must always wear their accreditation tags before access to restricted areas, in addition to their bags and equipment being subjected to inspection.’’