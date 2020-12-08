From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has revealed that the current population of the country stands at 206 million.

The new projection is different from the, hitherto, figure of 200 million. Nigeria conducted its last census in 2006 during the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Addressing a news conference, yesterday, on the commencement of the next Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), the newly-appointed NPC chairman said the “Commission is determined to deliver to the country a Population and Housing Census that will stand the test of time.

“To this end, we solicit the support of all Nigerians as we embark on what is obviously going to be massive EAD activities across the nation. We also call on State governors, security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to provide security, logistics support and conducive atmosphere for our functionaries to perform to their optimum.”

He said the 11th phase of the EAD will be conducted in 95 local government areas spread across the 36 States of the Federation.

Speaking on the new projected population figure of the country, the NPC chairman said: “In the absence of actual census, we do projections. We have been doing projections. As at 2020, the estimated population is 206 million. That’s the current figure we are working with.”

He said at the moment, only 60 per cent of births in Nigeria are captured, while death record stand at only 30 per cent. He said the Commission will do more to improve on the current percentage.

He said: “In terms of birth registration, we have about 60 per cent. For death, we have about 30 per cent. We are trying to digitise the entire process. By the time we conclude it, we will improve.”

Clearing the air on planned population census, he said: “At the appropriate times, the president will make the proclamation. We will be ready and carry Nigerians along. We have already commenced preparation.

“The constitution mandates us to have a record of migrants. But funding constraints have made it impossible for us to have a desk that will monitor migration of people into the country. If we have this, we will have a better projection for the country. When funding improves, we will have that desk and have the data too.

“If all things work out, we will start the census in 2021 and end it in mid 2022. People have asked us if we can have census in an election year. We had a census in 2006 and an election took place in 2007. Once we get the proposal, we can start in 2021 and finish in 2022,” he said.