From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in different sectors.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the ceremony was done by cabinet level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s State Visit to the European Union country.

President Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa witnessed the signing ceremony.

“The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.”

At a business forum organised during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, President Buhari had described the progress in signing the agreements “as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.”