Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has assured of Nigeria’s preparedness for Lassa fever and Coronavirus.

“We have launched an awareness against coronavirus, Lassa fever and cholera in our states, local government areas and communities,” Chairman of NEC’s sub-committee and Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, told journalists at the end of its meeting, yesterday.

On if they were convinced by the level of preparedness submitted by the health minister, especially with senate resolution that Nigeria was not prepared to confront the coronavirus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said: “On level of preparedness on COD19, it was one of the longest session, the minister and minister of state for health were grilled for a very long time. We had to be convinced and we were at the end of the day. But one of the things they convinced us with is that, not only have they started taking full measures at all our entry point, especially at the airports, for seaport, basically what they analysed based on the advice of WHO, is that even if you are commuting from China to Nigeria by sea, it will take you nothing less than 21 or 25 days. So, whatever thing would have manifested within the 14 days incubation period. It is the global protocol that they are following. For instance, they have sent our chairman of national center for disease control, who just came back from Ethiopia. Some of our commissioners have gone to Geneva…so even for the national directorate, there is what is called self quarantine.”