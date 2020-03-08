Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the Federal Government will at all times promote ethical foreign policy in its local and international engagements.

Onyeama made the government’s position known when he appeared on Arise TV programme, ‘The Arise Interview,’ to discuss the nation’s foreign policy direction, particularly as it relates to the upholding of human rights in the country.

“Yes, there is very much a place for ethical foreign policy, and we try to uphold that. The foreign policy is driven by our principles. You can see this in the speeches of Mr. President at the UN General Assembly. If you read his speeches over the last three UN General Assemblies, you will get a sense of the ethical soul of this government,” Onyeama said.

The minister further said even in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast, the Armed Forces have institutionalized the respect and promotion of human rights.

Onyeama also said currently, this had been embedded within the defence architecture of the country by a human rights desk.

“And there are programmes, training and otherwise, for the military on human rights obligations. So, we try to make that part of the culture of the military,” Onyeama added.

On the recent visa ban slammed on Nigeria by the United States, Onyeama said the move took Nigeria unawares as the United States never informed the country of such action.

Onyeama also bared his mind on the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus epidemic in China and the quest by Nigerians, especially those resident in Wuhan, to have them evacuated back to the country.

The Minister said the Federal Government sought medical opinion and the advice was for the Nigerian nationals to self-isolate in China and for the government to make their stay as comfortable as possible.