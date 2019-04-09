Reacting to this feat, the president of the Nigeria Volley- ball Federation who is also the chairman of Beach Volleyball commission,Engineer Musa Nimrod congratulated the players and charged them not to relent by going all out to play in the final.

“I just spoke with them via telephone to express our feelings to their modest achievement and they promised to do the nation proud by playing in the final” Musa Nimrod emphasized. The president attributed the achievement to the dedication and hardwork on the part of the players and commitment of the federation to take the game to the next level.