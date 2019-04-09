Nigeria has picked one of the tickets to the junior world cup qualifying to the semi final stage of the ongoing CAVB U-21 Beach Africa Nations cup in Egypt.
The duo of Chidebere okeke and Emenike Ezike flying the Nigerian flag in Egypt qualified for the junior Beach World cup beating Botswana 2-0 in the group stage to emerge one of the best four teams at the tournament.
Nigeria is drawn alongside the host Egypt, Morocco, Botswana & DR Congo.
On their way to the world cup qualifier, Nigeria Lost the first match against Egypt the host & won the remaining 3 matches against Morocco,DR Congo and Botswana.
Reacting to this feat, the president of the Nigeria Volley- ball Federation who is also the chairman of Beach Volleyball commission,Engineer Musa Nimrod congratulated the players and charged them not to relent by going all out to play in the final.
“I just spoke with them via telephone to express our feelings to their modest achievement and they promised to do the nation proud by playing in the final” Musa Nimrod emphasized.
The president attributed the achievement to the dedication and hardwork on the part of the players and commitment of the federation to take the game to the next level.
Leave a Reply