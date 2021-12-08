From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria had been ranked 35th in the world in terms of doing business online.

Kashifu, however, emphasised the need for safeguarding cyberspace as more people and businesses move to the Internet.

He spoke at the 2021 International Legislative-Stakeholders’ Conference on Digital Technology And Cybersecurity organised by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime in partnership with NITDA.

Speaking at the conference themed: “The Digital Theater and the future of Nigeria” Inuwah who was represented by the Agency’s Head of Legal Unit, Mr Emmanuel Edet said,”Nigeria ranks 35 in doing e-business globally and while we are at it, we need safe cyberspace. NITDA is ensuring that we use IT to develop the economy in Nigeria and while doing that, we cannot ignore the dangers which include cyber crime and insecurity.”

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, raised concerns over the growing spate of insecurity in cyberspace, stating that there was an urgent need to protect the nation from the dangers it portends.

Lawan, who was represented by Senator Hassan Hadejia said he was positive the three-day would provide the platform for lawmakers to liaise with stakeholders on how best to protect the future, faced with threats of cybersecurity, examine all dimensions of the subject through a wide range of consultations and identify the key issues.

He added that the conference would assist in developing methods of addressing the issues and come up with appropriate and sustainable conclusions and recommendations on which the Senate would base its upcoming laws and policies around cybersecurity and cybercrime.

“Digital technology has triggered revolutions in human activities and created new patterns and peculiarities. It has also shaped human relations in the economic, social and political spheres, leading to unique experiences and improvements in human affairs. The experiences are continuing, even in a competitive way, showing the tendency of humanity to be creative in forming fresh opportunities for managing businesses, private and public lives.”

