Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria has been re-elected as a Part 2 member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for a new three-year term.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, who made the disclosure via the ministry spokesman James Odaudu, said Nigeria garnered 151 votes out of the 193-member states of the Organisation. The figure is 18 votes higher than the country received in 2016, marking a significant rise in the favourability of the country within the global aviation community.

In his remarks after the election, Sirika said the continued success and recognition of Nigeria in all issues relating to the world aviation governing body only goes to show that the country is on course in its transformation agenda for the aviation sector.

He added that the re-election of Nigeria into the ICAO Council will further spur it to push for the attainment of the ideals and objectives of the Organisation, as it has always done, with a stronger commitment to the implementation of the aviation sector development roadmap of the Buhari administration.

Also reacting to the re-election, ICAO Council Country Representative Captain Nuhu Musa described it as a momentous occasion for the country, as it shows the growing influence of Nigeria within the global aviation community.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations. It sets the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.