In order to support efforts to ensure the safety of all mankind, President Muhammadu Buhari declared Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, that Nigeria is ready to become a global hub for sustainable manufacturing and distribution of vaccine and biological pharmaceuticals.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he also called for the speedy take-off of local production of mRNA vaccines, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) selected Nigeria as one of six African countries to receive technology needed to produce the vaccines.

Addressing the World Bio Summit 2022, President Buhari pledged the country’s commitment to global response to known or emerging pathogens, including the global vaccine assurance ecosystem and equitable access for all.

He stated that Nigeria would continue to investigate bilateral, multilateral, and other opportunities for cutting-edge technology as a center of excellence for vaccine manufacturing and distribution. The meeting was jointly organized by the Government of South Korea and the WHO to discuss the future of vaccines and Bio-Health across the globe.

Buhari said: “As the mRNA technology allows science to shift attention to yet unknown disease threats, we see opportunities to address diseases that have plagued sub-Saharan Africa and third world countries for centuries.

‘‘We believe biomedical scientists can dream of ending the scourge of Malaria, Ebola, Lassa fever and various endemic neglected tropical diseases through development and manufacture of efficacious and affordable vaccines and therapeutics.

‘‘Nigeria invites partners ready to support efforts towards the entire value chain of vaccine technology development in our continent, to consider working with us in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The President expressed Nigeria’s preference for a global warehousing and supply chain strategy to meet the needs of most countries, noting that ongoing discussions on the future of vaccines frequently support the decentralization of capacity to produce necessary materials to respond globally to pandemics.

‘‘We believe that this concept makes sense and we fully endorse the wisdom of strategic and balanced spread of critical manufacturing capacity and essential stockpiles across the globe,’’ he said.

Buhari, therefore, declared that Nigeria is ready and able to offer itself for this initiative, due to its strategic geographical location, strength of economy and market size derived from a population of over 214 million people.

He added that Nigeria’s comparative advantage is also supported from her experience in human and animal vaccine production record since 1924, when colonial authorities produced WHO-certified smallpox, yellow fever and anti-rabies vaccines locally – a technology that has been improved upon and being used in Jos, Plateau State of Nigeria.

The high quality of current academic and research work and potential in Nigeria is also note-worthy, he said.

President Buhari used the occasion to reaffirm Nigeria’s position on equitable distribution of vaccines, citing lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and the unpleasant experiences of developing countries.

Describing the global response to the pandemic as discriminatory, he demanded that the world must not allow the serious public health failure to happen again.

‘‘This Summit certainly opens up global conversations at high levels of government, on measures that are expected to forestall recurrence of the unpleasant experiences that Low-Income and Lower Middle-Income countries in Africa and Asia, especially, had to endure with regard to access to vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘It must be said that inequity in distribution of virtually all requirements for diagnostics and therapy was a key factor in the lack of capacity to produce basic or essential commodities, and the total dependence on imported goods.

‘‘Although COVID-19 actually threatened and continues to threaten all of mankind with no regard for race, region or economic standing, global response was not only segmented but discriminatory.

‘‘If the pandemic had taken the course that was predicted by some experts, there could have been an existential threat to sections of humanity. Such a serious public health failure should not be allowed to happen again and lessons must be learned from it,’’ he said.

President Buhari also recounted the efforts by his administration to mitigate the impact and curtail the spread of the virus in the country, highlighting that the positive exploits by the country were recognized and commended by the global health body.

‘‘The response by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the COVID-19 pandemic was the immediate constitution of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in March 2020, in order to coordinate and oversee Nigeria’s multi-sectoral and inter-governmental efforts to contain the spread and mitigate the impact.

‘‘Nigeria further instituted several measures through the PTF-COVID-19, anchored by our Ministry of Health to curtail the spread of the virus and protect the health of Nigerians.

‘‘These measures included an initial lockdown of non-essential activities; closure of schools; ban on international flights, nationwide curfews, set up of testing and treatment centres and so on.

‘‘These concerted efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria, with the support of stakeholders in the private and public agencies, were able to mitigate the impact and curtail the spread of the virus on our health systems in the country.

‘‘Similarly, the efforts were designed to provide safety nets for rural and vulnerable populations in the conflict-affected regions in Nigeria.

‘‘Through international cooperation and global solidarity, including the remarkable role of the United Nations Country team in Nigeria, we were able to surmount the initial challenge of access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines to the global community.’’

Commending the role of WHO in this regard, the President noted that the global health body continuously advocated for the equitable sharing of vaccines through the COVAX Facility, and for sharing of technology through bilateral and multilateral agreements through the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool.

The COVID-19 pandemic has surely shocked the collective consciousness of world leaders and the need to map out a better future, President Buhari said during the summit, which was attended by the chief executive officers of global vaccine and biologics companies.

‘‘Now more than ever, we must step up as leaders in a world in desperate need of healing and repair, to begin to have the difficult conversations about a future, which we must be better prepared for in order to avoid further devastation to our lives, livelihoods and physical environment.

‘‘The pandemic, within its first 3 months, exposed several weaknesses in our global health and economic systems as the world shut down and panic pervaded nations scrambling to control a virus we were yet to fully understand.

‘‘In those tough times, we were reminded, once more, of the important role played by world leaders, whose citizens entrusted them with the responsibility of charting the way out of those tumultuous times, to a future of tranquility and hope and a more resilient world that is safer for future generations.’’

The President mentioned that the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved a Joint Venture Agreement with a major Nigerian pharmaceutical company for a Public Private Enterprise in relation to Nigeria’s efforts to reinvigorate domestic vaccine production.

He recalled that Biovaccine Ltd facilitated the participation of Nigerian scientists in the ongoing vaccine production workforce training in Seoul, beginning in June 2022, supported by the Korean Government, when WHO announced Nigeria as one of six African countries to receive technology to produce mRNA vaccines in February 2022.

‘‘Nigeria also hosted representatives of frontline Research & Development organizations, to collaborate in R & D and clinical trials.

‘‘Let me also underscore the important initiative supported by the WHO for the establishment of an mRNA technology transfer hub as a strategy to increase mRNA vaccine production capacity in under-served regions, and thus promote regional health security.

‘‘The aim is to support manufacturers in low-and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines, ensuring that they have all the necessary operating procedures and technical know-how to produce mRNA vaccines at scale while observing the WHO Good Manufacturing Practices.’’

As one of the six African countries selected to be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce local mRNA vaccines from the WHO scheme, the President declared that Nigeria is taking steps to provide the needed infrastructure and requisite funding necessary for the implementation of this noble initiative.

‘‘In this regard, a private pharmaceutical company to facilitate pharmaceutical production of the mRNA vaccines has been identified to pilot this project.

‘‘While we express our appreciation, once more, to the WHO and other partners for selecting Nigeria, we would like to urge for the speedy take-off of this project in the interest of global health security.’’