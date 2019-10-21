Nigeria has reclaimed the team title at the WESPAC World Scrabble Championship in Goa, India.

A team of 11 Scrabble players captained by the African Champion, Moses Peter achieved the feat, edging out Malaysia with a mean total 22.36.

Nigeria won 214 games, losing 142 over the 3-day event.

Reflecting on the victory, National Coach, Tony Ikolo attributed victory to hard work and serious preparation by the team: “For the last few months, we had been preparing for the Indian tournament. My players were remarkable, sacrificing so much to ensure that we remain the world’s best.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Richards of New Zealand – the greatest Scrabble player of all time – won the singles title to become the world champion again beating Jesse Day of the United States 4-3 in the final match.

Richards – a multiple world champion in both English and French lexicons – is also the holder of another Scrabble “major”, the coveted King’s Cup that was held in Bangkok, Thailand in July.