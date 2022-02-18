From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The second peer review of Nigeria by African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) has revealed that Nigeria made progress in infrastructures, human capital development, agricultural revolution, humanitarian services, the fight against corruption even amid the security challenges ravaging parts of the country.

AUDA-NEPAD said the primary objective of the APRM was to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated regional and continental economic integration, and was achieved through experience sharing, reinforcement of successful best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

It said it also had the obligation to track, monitor, assess and report on the impact of the implementation of AU Agenda 2063, SDGs and UN Agenda 2030 on socioeconomic development for quality leadership.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Gloria Akobundu, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, acknowledged the support that came from President, Muhammadu Buhari and other AU structures that aided the successful second peer review of Nigeria.

Akobundu said the president will launch the peer review report for the implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA) which would address the challenges identified in the report, strengthen democracy and good governance for socioeconomic growth and development which will be done in collaboration with public and private sectors and civil society organisations.