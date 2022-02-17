From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Amidst the growing insecurity, political and other socioeconomic challenges, outcome of the second Peer Review of Nigeria revealed that Nigeria has made tremendous progress in infrastructures, human capital development, agricultural revolution, humanitarian services, fight against corruption and so many more.

The Peer Review which was conducted by the African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) also highlighted areas that needed the attention of the government at all levels to make life more better for Nigerians.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

AUDA-NEPAD explained that the primary objective of the APRM was to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated regional and continental economic integration, and was achieved through experience sharing, reinforcement of successful best practices, including identifying deficiencies and assessment of requirements for capacity building.

It also had the obligation to track, monitor, assess and report on the impact of the implementation of AU Agenda 2063, SDGs and UN Agenda 2030 on Socioeconomic development for quality leadership.

AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer, Gloria Akobundu, at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, acknowledged the support that came from the President, Muhammadu Buhari and other AU structures that aided the successful second peer review of Nigeria.

She explained that the second review of Nigeria came at a critical time in the history of the country, adding that the review report was far-reaching and encompasses various segments of Nigeria’s sociopolitical economy, and also highlighted the development recorded since the first peer review.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Akobundu said the President will launch the Peer Review report for the implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA) which will address the challenges identified in the report, strengthen democracy and good governance for socioeconomic growth and development which will be done in collaboration with public and private sectors and civil society organizations

Chairman, Governing Council of APRM, Senator Abba Ali, in his remarks, disclosed that Nigeria acceded to APRM in 2003 and was first Peer Reviewed in 2008, and has successfully completed for the second time few weeks ago.

He said the overall intention was to entrench good governance practices in participating states by deepening the principles of democracy, transparency, accountability, integrity, respect for human rights, and promotion of rule of law in order to create enabling environment for sustainable development.

He added that being successfully peer reviewed for the second time was a great step in the right direction for the growth and development of the nation. “But our job is not over. The task continues in ensuring entrenchment of democracy and good governance.

“The country review report together with the NPoA will serve as a guideline to enhance governance, improve development, and consolidate democracy, respect for human rights in Nigeria, among others, hence the need for effective partnership and synergy with critical stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the outcome of the review report.

He appreciated the AUDA-NEPAD boss for ensuring the revitalization of APRM and full implementation of the mechanism flagship programmes in the country.