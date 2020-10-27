Nigeria on Monday recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) made this known via its verified Website on Monday.

The centre also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 77 while the FCT reported 26 cases.

Others Plateau-nine; Edo-four; Oyo-two and Nasarawa-one.

The NCDC said 57,571 people have been discharged while Nigeria recorded a total of 1,132 deaths in 36 states and the FCT.

It added that so far, 612,154 people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

The agency advised Nigerians to maintain physical distance and wear masks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in your community. It is very important to wash your hand frequently with soap under running water.

“Let’s all #TakeResponsibility by ensuring hygienic practices to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy, it advised. (NAN)