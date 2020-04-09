Toks David, Lagos, Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, according to a statement on Thursday night, April 9th.

The new cases are being reported in Lagos (13) and Delta (1) States.

The NCDC also reported the death of a patient, bringing to 7 the total number of deaths in the country due to complications from the viral infection.

“As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths,” the NCDC said in a tweet announcing the cases.

The NCDC also acknowledged an error in its reporting of cases in Bauchi saying: “Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results.”