Nigeria’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 59,001, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced 153 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the agency since the beginning of the outbreak in Febuary in Nigeria, more than 509, 555 sample have been tested by the agency.

It said that the total figure of patients recovered from the virus infections and discharged after testing negative to the virus increased from 50,358 to 50,452.

The public health agency announced that the death toll from coronavirus in the country remains 1,112.

According to the data released by the NCDC, Lagos led with 81 cases of the virus infections, while Rivers recorded 21 cases, and the FCT with 11.

Other states with new cases were: Ogun-8, Kaduna-7, Oyo-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Osun-3, Katsina-3, Edo-2, Ebonyi-2, Nasarawa-2, Plateau-1 and Kano-1.

The agency said that there were 7,437 actives cases across the nation’s isolation centres.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country. (NAN)