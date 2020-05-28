The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to a report late Thursday night.
In the latest update posted on Twitter, the NCDC listed the new cases as being reported from the following states:
Lagos -111
FCT -16
Akwa Ibom -10
Oyo -8
Kaduna -6
Delta -6
Rivers -5
Ogun -4
Ebonyi -4
Kano -3
Plateau -2
Gombe -2
Kebbi -1
Kwara -2
Bauchi -1
Borno -1
The total number of discharged cases currently stands at 2,592, and deaths 259.
