Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Tuesday night reported a spike in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, with the figure rising as high as 195, thus bringing the overall number of cases to 1,532.

The agency also reported four new deaths, taking the tally to 44.

The NCDC report shows that Lagos is clearly climbing into a new phase of the infection with 80 new infection.

The Centre in a tweet confirmed that out of the 195 new cases, 80 alone were confirmed in Lagos while 38 were recorded in Kano. The rest were: 15 in Ogun, 15 in Bauchi, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta, 1 in the FCT and 1 in Nasarawa.

It said: “As at 11:50 pm 28th April, there were 1, 532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in the tweet, adding that “255 patients have been discharged while 44 have died of the disease.”

Meanwhile, the NCDC also announced on Tuesday that it had activated two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun States to the network of its laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

It said the new additions bring the number of laboratories in NCDC molecular laboratory network for COVID-19 testing to 17.

The NCDC in the tweet explained that both molecular laboratories were established by weare54gene in collaboration with the two state governments and the NCDC to help expand national testing capacity

It said: “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun states, established by @weare54gene in collaboration with the state governments and NCDC.

“This brings the number of laboratories in our molecular lab network to 17 and expands national testing capacity.”