Nigeria has recorded 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed in a statement Wednesday night.

According to the NCDC, the new cases are being reported in Lagos (15), the FCT (4), Bauchi (2) and Edo (1).

Lagos and Abuja remain the epicentres of the virus in southern and northern Nigeria, with 145 and 54 cases in total, respectively.

“As at 09:00 pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” said the NCDC in a tweet update announcing the new cases.