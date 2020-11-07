The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday in Abuja reported 223 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID19) in the country.

The NCDC published the figure via its verified website.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports Nigeria has so far conducted 673,183 COVID-19 tests since February this year when the first case reported.

NCDC said with the 223 new infections in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the country’s COVID-19 infections toll had risen to 63,731.

It said 96 coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from various isolation centers across the country within the past 24 hours.

It disclosed that Lagos State leads the chart with 85 infections while the FCT occupied the second spot with 35 infections, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau had 24, 18 and 13 new cases respectively.

Rivers has 10; Abia, seven; Ebonyi, six; Anambra. five; Adamawa. four and Bauchi. three.

Imo recorded three new cases; Ogun, three; Oyo, three; Kwara, two, while Osun and Taraba had one each.

The agency said that it had activated a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Level III to coordinate response activities in the country. (NAN)