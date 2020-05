The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced the confirmation of 265 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the Centre, a majority of the new cases are recorded from the South (Lagos with 133 cases, Oyo – 34, Edo – 28, Ogun -23) and the FCT with 22 cases.

The announcement brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7,526, of which 2,174 patients have been discharged and 221 have died.