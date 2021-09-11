The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says three people died as a result of COVID-19 complications, while 466 news cases was recorded on Friday.



The NCDC confirmed this in an update on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new 466 COVID-19 infections on Friday indicates a decrease from 727 cases reported on Thursday.

The Public health agency reports that COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 198, 239 on Friday.

It noted that 2,588 people have died from the disease’s complications and that infections were confirmed in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

“Lagos (134), Rivers (82), Edo (69), Gombe (39), FCT (32), Kaduna (21), Plateau (20), Benue (19), Kwara (17), Delta (16), Akwa Ibom (10), Bayelsa (5) and Kano (2).

“Today’s report includes: two deaths and eight discharged cases for Lagos are for September 9, 2021 cases from Nasarawa and Sokoto States,”it said.

According to the NCDC, there were 9,871 active coronavirus cases in Nigeria as of September 10, with a total of 182,780 cases successfully treated and discharged after recovery.

The NCDC said that over 2. 8 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

Meanwhile, The National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA), said that Nigeria had fully inoculated 3,901,235 of total eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

NPHCDA said this via its vaccination database on Saturday morning.



It said that the update was as at Sept. 10 from 36 States and the FCT.

The immunization agency said it had also disclosed that 1,658,276 total eligible persons have also received their first doses.(NAN)

