(Abujah Racheal, NAN)

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 307 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 10,162.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official twitter handle, also confirmed 287 deaths.

The centre said 3,007 patients have been treated and discharged.

The NCDC said that till date, the 10,162 cases were recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said the 307 new cases were reported from 15 states.

They are: Lagos (188), FCT (44), Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5), Kano (3), Delta (3), Imo (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (2), Plateau (1), Kwara (1). (NAN)