The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 322 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 52,227.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

The health agency indicated that 1,002 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the country.

According to it, five more people infected with the virus died in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that till date, 52,227 cases had been confirmed, with 38,945 discharged and 1,002 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The NCDC stated that the 322 new cases were reported from 18 states.

It noted that Lagos, the epicentre, recorded 130 cases, followed by Bauchi with 36 cases.

Others were FCT(25), Edo(17), Bayelsa(14), Ogun(14), Oyo(14), Anambra(13), Kaduna(12), Ondo(11), Abia(10), Osun(6), Plateau(5), Kwara(5), Kano(4), Ebonyi(3), Sokoto(2) and Borno(1).

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said that frequent hand washing with soap under running water was one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of diseases like COVID-19 that were transmitted via person-to-person contact or by touching contaminated surfaces.

“Take responsibility to keep yourself and loved ones safe and healthy.

“Our IVR Self-Assessment Tool is active!

“Dial 01-700-6232 for an automated call-back if you or someone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” it said.

The NCDC also emphasised the need for business owners to have a plan to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread in the workplace.

“Our guide for business reopening is available on covid-19.ncdc.gov.ng for workplace safety in context of COVID-19,” it said. (NAN)