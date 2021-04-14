From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said 3.491 sexual and gender based violence cases were reported officially in the last one year.

Out of the cases, only 11 (0.46 percent) have been convicted, 107 cases resulted in fatalities, 188 cases closed while 742 cases still remain open.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Strategic Knowledge Management National Technical Working Group on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SKMTWG) structured to advice the ministry on the Multi-Sectorial SGBV National Response.

The group has been jointly set up by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Foundation of Research and Education Debelopment (FRED).

The (SKMTWG) is expected to provide technical and strategic inputs to strengthen opportunities for evidence-based planning and decision-making towards addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in an effective and efficient manner.

According to Tallen: “It is heart breaking that out of 3,491 reported cases of gender based violence that have been reported, only 11 have been prosecuted. This is unacceptable and I am pleading, crying with a loud voice that all well meaning Nigerians should join Mr. President in implementing the zero tolerance for gender based violence he has been advocating for. It is unacceptable that our children and women will be so abused, molested and then when reported nothing much is done.