Nigeria recorded 35 COVID-19 infections in seven states and the FCT on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared on Tuesday.

Fourteen of the new infections were recorded in Rivers; six were recorded in Imo; Lagos State recorded four cases, while the FCT recorded three cases.

Kwara recorded three cases; Bayelsa and Plateau had two cases each, while Akwa Ibom had a singular infection.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The NCDC stated that the new infections raised the county’s tally to 254,560, but that 249,079 of the victims had been treated and discharged.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

No COVID-19 death was recorded on Monday as the death toll in Nigeria stood at 3,142, it added.

The agency stated also that 66 victims were discharged from isolation centres on Monday. Thirty-five of them were discharged in the FCT and three were discharged in Imo.

The NCDC has tested 4,442,964 swab samples since the outbreak of the virus. (NAN)