(Abujah Racheal, NAN)

Nigeria recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 16085.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its official Twitter handle.

The centre said 13 deaths were also recorded.

It added that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Gombe State recorded 73 cases which was the highest number of infections for the day recorded.

The health agency said that Lagos State trails Gombe with 68 new infections, followed by Kano State which recorded 46 cases of the virus.Other states with new COVID-19 cases are Edo (36); FCT (35); Nasarawa (31); Kaduna (17); Oyo (16); Abia (15) and Delta (13).

The figures showed that they were new cases of the disease in the following states: Borno (13); Plateau (8); Niger (7); Rivers (7); Enugu (6); Ogun (6); Kebbi (3); Ondo (1); Anambra (1) and Imo (1).

The NCDC said that till date, out of the 16,085 confirmed cases, 10,445 are active.

It also said that 5,220 patients have been treated and discharged while a total of 420 deaths were recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The centre said, currently, there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk of infection or complications from COVID19.

The health agency, however, said due to changes that may occur during pregnancy, pregnant women are advised to reduce the risk of exposure by staying at home.

The centre said that the spread of COVID-19 has been linked to large gatherings.

“Please, do not attend any gathering with more than 20 people. When out, maintain 2m between you and the next person.

“You‘re putting lives at risk by attending concerts. Your life is in your hands. Take Responsibility,” it stated.