The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, according to a report released late Saturday night.
The breakdown of the new cases by stated are given below:
23 in Lagos
12 in FCT
10 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Oyo
1 in Ekiti
“As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166, Deaths: 19,” the NCDC said in a tweet update Saturday night.
Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 18, 2020
