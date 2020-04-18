The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed forty-nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, according to a report released late Saturday night.

The breakdown of the new cases by stated are given below:

23 in Lagos

12 in FCT

10 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Ekiti

“As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166, Deaths: 19,” the NCDC said in a tweet update Saturday night.