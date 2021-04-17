The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,147 with 154,304 recoveries.

The NCDC also disclosed on its official Twitter handle on Friday that there were now 7,734 active cases in the country.

It added that death toll stands at 2,061 as no fatalities were reported while 19 new people were discharged from various isolation centre in the past 24 hours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the number of new infections reported is lower than the 80 logged on Thursday.

The NCDC said that the new cases were reported across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Lagos-26, Kaduna-11, Akwa Ibom-eight, Rivers-eight, Ogun-five, Kano-three, Osun- three, FCT-two and Plateau-one,” it said.

The Public health institute said that the country have also tested 1,838,174, people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.(NAN )