The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 790 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as more testing is turning up more detected cases.
For the first time, Delta State has recorded the highest number of new cases in a day, surpassing Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 166 and 120 cases, respectively.
The figures for other cases reported across the country include:
Enugu-66
FCT-65
Edo-60
Ogun-43
Kano-41
Kaduna-39
Ondo-33
Rivers-32
Bayelsa-29
Katsina-21
Imo-20
Kwara-18
Oyo-11
Abia-10
Benue-6
Gombe-4
Yobe-2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi-2
As of Wednesday night, July 1, the total number of cases confirmed in the country is 26,484, with
10,152 discharged and 603 deaths.
