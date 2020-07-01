The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 790 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as more testing is turning up more detected cases.

For the first time, Delta State has recorded the highest number of new cases in a day, surpassing Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 166 and 120 cases, respectively.

The figures for other cases reported across the country include:

Enugu-66

FCT-65

Edo-60

Ogun-43

Kano-41

Kaduna-39

Ondo-33

Rivers-32

Bayelsa-29

Katsina-21

Imo-20

Kwara-18

Oyo-11

Abia-10

Benue-6

Gombe-4

Yobe-2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi-2

As of Wednesday night, July 1, the total number of cases confirmed in the country is 26,484, with

10,152 discharged and 603 deaths.