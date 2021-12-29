Eight-hundred-and-fifty-nine persons caught the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria on Monday while two deaath were recorded.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated, yesterday, said Monday’s figures raised the country’s infection tally to 238,420 and death toll to 3,024.

It said the two deaths were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) taking the death toll at Nigeria’s capital city to 234.

In Monday’s 859 infections, Lagos State took the lead with 555 victims up from the 401 infections it recorded on Sunday.

The FCT recorded 57 cases while Plateau recorded 26 cases on Monday.Edo recorded 41 infections; Ondo State recorded 34; Kwara recorded 23; Kano State recorded 18, Ogun State recorded 16 while Enugu State recorded 11.Oyo State recorded six infections; Delta recorded five; while Bauchi and Bayelsa states recorded three cases each.

The NCDC said the number of active cases in the country had increased to 22,586 as of Monday and that 212,770 victims had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

It added that Nigeria had tested 3,823,309 samples since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020.