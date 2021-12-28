Eight-hundred-and-fifty-nine persons caught the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria on Monday.

The country also lost two persons to the virus on the same day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Tuesday that Monday’s figures raised the country’s infection tally to 238,420 and the death toll to 3,024.

It stated that the two deaths were recorded in the FCT taking the death toll at Nigeria’s capital city to 234.

In Monday’s 859 infections, Lagos State took the lead with 555 victims up from the 401 infections it recorded on Sunday.

The FCT recorded 57 cases while Plateau recorded 26 cases on Monday.

Edo recorded 41 infections; Ondo State recorded 34 infections; Kwara recorded 23 infections; Kano State recorded 18, Ogun State recorded 16 infections while Enugu State recorded 11.

Oyo State recorded six infections; Delta recorded five; while Bauchi State and Bayelsa recorded three cases each.

The NCDC stated that the number of active cases in the country had increased to 22,586 as of Monday and that 212,770 victims had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

It added that Nigeria had tested 3,823,309 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)