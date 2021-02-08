By Omodele Adigun with Agency report

The Federal Government has rejected advice by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to further devalue the Naira which the latter considers more than 18 per cent overvalued.

According to the IMF’s Article IV Report for the country published on Monday, the Bretton Wood Institution proposed a further mark down of the Naira in order to ease external imbalances weighing against Nigeria.

The report states:

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration sees currency pressures stemming from global outflows caused by the coronavirus pandemic and believes another depreciation would add to double-digit inflation.

“The disagreement (with the IMF) underscores the policy challenges for the administration that has resisted growing calls from some businesses and state governors hurt by an artificially overvalued currency to liberalise the exchange rate. It also conflicts with market expectations for further devaluation after the central bank cut the value of the Naira by nearly a quarter last year when oil prices collapsed during the pandemic.

“Authorities should immediately get rid of the premium paid on the parallel currency market and clear a dollar backlog that has hurt policy credibility.”

It also called for the unification of the various exchange rates and the removal of restrictions on access to hard currency for some imports. The IMF’s recommendation is gradual but clear and multi-step exchange-rate reforms, “so that everybody knows where Nigeria’s going, which is often more important than what you do in terms of devaluation,” Jesmin Rahman, the lender’s mission chief to Nigeria, said in an interview before the release of the report. Inflation in the country reached a three-year high of 15.8 percent in December and, while a 10 per cent currency devaluation could push the rate up by as much as 2.5 percentage points, the impact would be less if the parallel exchange-market rate is already reflected in the prices of imported goods, the IMF said. The central bank’s financing of the budget deficit must be phased to reduce inflation and higher interest rates may also be needed, the lender said. The apex bank held its key rate for a second straight meeting in January.

The IMF warned that slow economic growth coupled with high inflation could continue to fan social discontent, which spilled over last year with protests against a police unit accused of torture and assassinations.

A slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in Africa’s most-populous nation could threaten the IMF’s projections for economic growth of 1.5 percent this year, from an estimated 3.2 percent contraction in 2020.