By Henry Uche

Experts and entrepreneurs in the digital space have maintained that Nigeria may need not less than $10billion per year in at least a 15-year period to bridge the current gaps identifiable across the spectrum of the digital economy.

According to them, there is a need for a critical review of Nigeria’s digital economy regulations if the country must match up with other progressive economies. At the 2022 Legal Business conference in Lagos, professionals in the FinTech and blockchain subsector of the financial industry maintained that Nigeria is losing billions of naira owing to its inability to explore and maximise myriads of opportunities inherent in the digital world like other economies are doing.

On Nigeria’s imprudence and underutilisation of the digital space, the president, stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association (SIBAN), Senator Ihenyen, affirmed that in a global digital economy worth $3trillion, Nigeria’s digital sector currently contributes 16 per cent to the GDP.

Ihenyen maintained that although the U.S digital economy accounts for half of that amount in the US GDP, the US GDP is over $20 trillion compared to the Nigeria GDP of just about $440billion currently. Therefore, considering Nigeria’s huge youth population, the rate of entrepreneurship and innovation in the country, her growing tech ecosystem and strategic position in the African market, Nigeria’s potential remains high but considerably underutilised and unharnessed.