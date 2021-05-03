A simple Ramadan Tafsir (lecture) opened a floodgate of prayers for Lagos State and the country.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted Muslim clerics across Lagos and beyond, yesterday in a special Ramadan programme, but the event to turned a forum to dissect the nation’s contemporary challenges and a ground to supplicate for peace.

The event was attended by National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC leader, Chief Bisi Akande, members of Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), State cabinet members, Oba of Lagos, Alayeluwa Rilwan Akiolu, and members of business community, led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among others.

Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, led the clerics to the event held at the State House, Marina.

Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Ahmad, in his lecture, said the nation was in a trying period, stressing that the magnitude of the challenges required sincere actions by leaders and citizens to salvage the country from crisis.

The cleric said the citizens were always quick to heap the blame on leadership, but said the fault was on all citizens.