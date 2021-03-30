Nigeria has again called for the full democratisation of the International Labour Organisation(ILO).

This is to ensure full, equal and democratic participation of the member states in its governance.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, made the appeal in a statement by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngige made the appeal while presenting a comprehensive report on democratisation of ILO governance during a virtual meeting of the Tripartite Working Group of the ILO Governing Board.

He noted that the long history of democratisation of the ILO featured in the amendment of its constitution in 1986.

He said that there was need for the subsequent call for the ratification of the amendment instrument.

He, however, regretted that the amendments were yet to take effect after more than three decades, since they were initiated.

He added that this was due to reservations by some member states against its ratification.

The minister noted that the Centenary Declaration in 2019 provided another opportunity to revisit the democratisation. He said this led to the setting up of a Tripartite Working Group co-chaired by Nigeria and Switzerland.

“My delegation commends the Working Group and the cooperation of members for successfully guiding focus discussion and dialogue on its mandate. The identification and deliberation of major impediments to the ratification by some member states in the constitution is both instructive and commendable.”