The Nigerian government has reiterated its strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its vital mission.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari made the assertion following the alarming rate of serious crimes across the world, that the ICC and all it stands for is needed now more than ever.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari during the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, delivered the keynote address in which he recognized, among other things.

“That with the alarming proliferation of the most serious crimes around the world, the ICC, and all that it stands for, is needed now more than ever.

“In ways that were unforeseen to its founders, Nigeria restates that position,” he said.

He quoted President Buhari also as calling on all states that have not yet done so to, as a matter of deliberate state policy, accede to the Rome Statute, so that it can become a universal treaty.

President Buhari also called and condemned any action, or threat of action, that undermines or seeks to undermine the ability of the Court to freely exercise its mandate and carry out its core functions. (NAN)