Nigeria U-19 volleyball boys’ team retained their title as champions of Africa after beating Morocco 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-23) at the just concluded 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja on Monday.

The Nigerian boys were unstoppable in the first set as they cruised past the Moroccans in the opening minutes as fantastic combination of the setters and spikes saw Nigeria pummel Morocco by 25-8 points.

The second set produced interesting rallies, blocks and spikes from both teams but the West Africans took the set by 25-21 points. Nigeria came into the 3rd set in a dominant fashion, killing it 8-1 at the first technical timeout. Morocco effected a substitution to foil the Nigerian attack, little late for the North Africans as Nigeria wins 25-23 points.

Commenting on their title victory, head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed revealed that his players were able to adjust their style of play and changed the game against Morocco.

“This is the first time any of these boys will be partaking in any international tournament; they were able to adjust their style of game after their victory over Gambia and you all saw the result against Morocco