From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday announced that the reviewed quarantine protocols for travellers coming into the country will take effect from July 2.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days before they travel to Nigeria would be denied entry into the country.

The PSC chairman said, however, passengers who transited through these countries are exempted.

Mustapha stated that defaulting airlines would pay $3,500 as a fine for each defaulting passenger, adding that passengers on board who are non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country at a cost to the airline.

The statement entitled “COVID-19 response: Provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving in Nigeria”, reads:

‘Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries. ‘The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with (a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger, and non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at a cost to the airline. ‘Nigerians and those with a permanent residence permit who visited Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. ‘The following conditions shall apply to such passengers: within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test; if positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols; and if negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day-7 of their quarantine. ‘False declaration: Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution; and person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law. This protocol comes into effect from July 2, 2021.’

The PSC chairman reiterated that passengers must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than three days before boarding, adding that a PCR test is done more than 72 hours before departure is not valid and such a person would not be allowed to board.

Mustapha added that intending passengers (including diplomats and children less than 10 years old) must register via an online national travel portal and proceed to fill in the online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the portal.

‘A negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within three days (72 hours) of departure. Airlines have been directed not to board passengers with non-PCR COVID-19 tests (such as antigen/or antibody tests), a positive COVID-19 PCR test result or tests performed beyond 72 hours of boarding,’ he stated.

‘Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code – generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal on completion of a health questionnaire, uploading of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and schedule of PCR test at Day-7 of arrival in Nigeria. Passengers failing to show a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code will not be allowed to board.

‘Airlines that board passengers without any of the TWO documents (a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not more than 72 hours prior to boarding and a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR code), shall be sanctioned as follows: passengers, who are non-Nigerians, will be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline.

‘Passengers who are Nigerians or holders of the permanent residence permit will be allowed entry, but subjected to the procedure outlined in Section D. In addition, passengers arriving with forged (fake) COVID-19 PCR results shall be referred for prosecution; Airlines shall be fined USD 3,500 per passenger for failure to comply with any of the pre-boarding requirements; Airlines who consistently fail to comply with the above requirements may be banned from coming to Nigeria.’

