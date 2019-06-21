Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria has been upgraded in the United States Government’s 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) annual report.

The 19th annual TIP eeport included assessments of more than 180 countries and territories, including the United States of America.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement by its Public Affairs Section, yesterday, said in the 2019 TIP Report, Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2, from Tier 2 Watch List.

The United States also said the upgrade was because the Government of Nigeria made significant and increasing efforts to combat human trafficking during the reporting period.

“As required by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, the TIP Report assesses governments around the world on their efforts to combat human trafficking. The 19th annual TIP Report includes assessments of more than 180 countries and territories, including the United States.

“In the 2019 TIP Report, Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2, from Tier 2 Watch List because the government of Nigeria has made significant and increasing efforts to combat human trafficking during the reporting period,” the United States said.

The United States further said its Mission in Nigeria encouraged continued progress by the National Agency for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other government entities to ensure Nigeria’s return to the Tier 1 status, which it achieved in 2009.

Reacting to the report, United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, in a message posted on Facebook, said: “We commend the Government of Nigeria – especially NAPTIP Nigeria and partner NGOs on significant efforts to combat #humantrafficking. Trafficking in Persons is a serious crime and grave violation of human rights. Let’s keep working together to #endtrafficking.”