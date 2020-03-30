Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), has appealed to the Federal Government to exempt herders, poultry owners and other investors in the industry from the lockdown order of Abuja, lagos, and Ogun so that they can move around to maintain their livestock.

NIAS’ President, Prof. Israel Adu and the Registrar, Prof. Eaustace Iyayi, in a statement, yesterday, said the country would lose over N16 trillion as over 200 million birds would die if investors in the sector were not exempted from the movement restriction order.

“Also related to it are the feed industry and hatcheries on which the poultry sub-sector depends. Personnel working in the livestock sector should, upon proper identification, be allowed movement across state boarders and within the state.

“We pledge our total support for and ready collaboration with the government in the effort to overcome this common, unseen but deadly enemy that threatens our very existence,” the statement said.

While expressing worry over the spread of COVID-19, they hailed government for the efforts made so far in halting the spread of the virus and promised to assist in anyway possible.