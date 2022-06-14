By Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria representative at the forthcoming Miss Wheelchair World beauty pageant, Rita Ofili has talked tough ahead the event billed for next year in Mexico.

Ofili who is glamouring for financial and morale support, stated this in press briefing in Lagos.

The chubby queen in the event tagged ‘ Campaign For Rita Ofili Miss Wheelchair’, further stated she has what it takes to emerge winner at the pageant.

She however vowed to make Nigerians proud and serve as role model to upcoming lass.

In her words: “ I can’t wait to storm Mexico and make Nigerians proud in Mexico. I’m using this medium to urged Nigerians help motivate me morally and financially.

“There are certain things I know I can do despite my condition. I am confident of dwarfing other contestant. I have really done a lot making myself known to the world and I am glad I’m among the few who qualified for world level.

“ I will also make sure I serve as voice to the entertainment industry and enlighten my fellow ladies on body structure. I will also use the medium to empower humanity and other things capable of inspiring lass.”

In a similar vein, famous Nigeria flutist turned magazine publisher, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli and National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Sam Ikpea has all vowed to lift the representative.

