From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated efforts to stop the mass exodus of medical personnel abroad, describing it as a waste of national assets.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in Abuja when a delegation of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National and FCT Executives, led by the President, Dr Uche Rowland Ojinmah paid a working visit.

It could be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria, has lost the services of medical personnels to foreign countries due to a lack of conducive working environment.

“We’ll continue to have conversations with the young doctors and have their buy-in because there is no better place than home. No better place than here. Those of us who have had the opportunity of working outside would definitely say here is better,” Dr Ajani said.

The Permanent Secretary, an ophthalmologist, has worked abroad before joining the Nigerian civil service.

Speaking earlier, the President, NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah, used the opportunity to discuss some of the challenges that are facing the Association such as the condition of service, working tools and remuneration.

The chairman used the occasion to congratulate the Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, on her well-deserved appointment, enjoining her to use her good offices to further the cause of the association.