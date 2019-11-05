Monica Iheakam

Nigeria stamped her authority in women tennis in the African continent by emerging champion of the maiden edition of the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTF) West Africa challenge in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The finals of the two day tournament, which need over the weekend, was a Nigerian affair event as Fatima Bello and compatriot Tosin Oribamise played out their hearts in the women’s event.

Bello came from 2-0 down to overpower Oribamise 4-2 in the pulsating duel to clinch the women’s event title.

For Bello, the victory did not come on a platter of gold. “It was not easy at all because I had to come from behind to win the encounter. I am very happy and grateful to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for the opportunity to represent my country. I must also acknowledge the support from the Abidjan particularly being my first time in this lovely country and I look forward to returning next time,” Bello said.

In the men’s final, home boy – Oba Oba Kizito thrilled the fans with his performance after a convincing 4-0 win over Benin Republic’s Monday Olabiyi.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Nadia Kemanan settled for bronze in the women while Ghana’s Derek Abrefa finished third in the men’s event.